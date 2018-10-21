Teachers urged to focus on students’ character building

TIMERGARA: University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Zaman on Saturday urged the teachers to focus on character building of students.

Addressing a parents’ day and prize distribution function at Government Higher Secondary School Ziarat Talash as chief guest, the vice-chancellor said that teachers should mainly focus on character building of students.

District Education Officer Lower Dir Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, former provincial minister for finance Muzafar Said, president schools’ officers association and Principal Humayun Khan, principal Aminul Haq and others also addressed the function.

Prof Dr Gul Zaman, who received his early education from the school, said that the misuse of mobile phones and social media had negatively affected students’ learning.

He said that teachers, parents, society and state should feel the collective responsibility to educate children and build their character.

“Education doesn’t mean getting a certificate or degree but it demands bringing positive changes in human beings,” he said.

He added that cheating in examinations had damaged the very foundation of the nation. He said there had been no concept of cheating in developed nations of the world.

He announced Rs100,000 cash for the school management and invited the teachers and students of the school to visit the university. He said he would facilitate them during the visit.

The vice-chancellor said that 7,000 students had applied for admissions in the university.

Earlier, addressing the function the Lower Dir education officer Dr Hafiz Ibrahim said that the process of education started in Dir after 1962 when the former Nawab of Dir Shah Jehan Khan was dethroned.

The DEO said that shortage of teachers had been overcome during the previous government while most of the funds under the head of conditional grant had been spent in Lower and Upper Dir.