Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

Judicial space

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Dams are a must now: CJP

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

World

October 21, 2018

New judge for 9/11 case at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has instructed military judge Douglas Watkins to oversee court proceedings for 9/11 suspects imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, the Pentagon said Friday. Watkins, a US army colonel, replaces now-retired colonel James Pohl. As chief judge, Watkins will be responsible for assigning military judges to each case referred to a special military tribunal. The so-called “9/11 Five” — including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — have been locked up at the Guantanamo Bay military prison for years and were first charged in 2008. But an unending slew of legal missteps, issues with military court proceedings and problems stemming from evidence extracted under duress have seen the men’s prosecution morph into a quixotic attempt at justice. The judicial process is complicated by the fact that the prisoners passed through secret CIA prisons, where some were subjected to “enhanced interrogation techniques” — a euphemism for torture — information from which was used to construct the prosecution’s case.

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

