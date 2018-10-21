Water for food

The Sindh government ought to take effective steps to resolve the problems faced by growers in Sindh. The acute shortage of water in the province has added to the miseries of farmers who are unable to produce a sufficient amount of agricultural output. No water is available in the tail end regions of Mithrao, Khairpur and Rohri. It is pitiful that even after five years, the Sindh government has not appointed an irrigation minister who can run the department in an efficient manner.

Both federal and provincial governments have to work together to tackle all these issues which are causing unrest among growers of Sindh.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon ( Naushahro Feroze )