Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Business

REUTERS
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

French firm in talks for its sale

PARIS: French Connection said it has begun discussions with four interested parties regarding a sale of the British clothing retailer.

The company, which announced last week that it was reviewing all strategic options, said it has also had conversations with several other interested parties regarding its plans.

French Connection, which was founded by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Stephen Marks in 1972, has a market capitalization of over 51 million pounds ($67 million), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.Once known for its provocative FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, the company has been in the red for six years. In March, it said it was close to turning profitable, adding that it would consider resuming dividend payments when it did.

French Connection said in a statement that it expects the strategic review, including the formal sale process, to conclude during the first half of 2019.

On Oct. 8, the company said it could be sold as it was reviewing its strategic options, sending its shares surging as much as 45 percent on the day.

The retailer, whose brands include its namesake French Connection, Great Plains and YMC, has struggled to differentiate itself from rivals such as Inditex’s Zara, which offers a greater variety of clothes at cheaper prices.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing