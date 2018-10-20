Sat October 20, 2018
National

OSC
our sports correspondent
October 20, 2018

Pakistan beat Korea in Asian Champions Trophy opener

ISLAMABAD: Two times champions, Pakistan, began Asian Champions Trophy Hockey campaign at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, with a 3-1 win over South Korea.

Pakistan were easily the better side in the first half. They dominated the possession, had several circle penetrations, created quite a few chances and availed

In the 12th minute, a delightful move starting from the own half saw ball passed superbly and Umar Bhutta laid it in the path of Ajaz Ahmad in front of goal who easily put it in.

In the 18th minute, some excellent passing inside the circle saw an Umar Bhutta attempt saved superbly by the goal keeper but Bhutta availed the rebound in a flash of an eye.

Though, Korea did better in the third quarter still Pakistan had more of the play. They made meaningful raids and in the 42nd minute, Rizwan Sr stepped aside two defenders and his terrific top of the circle carpet hit went through the goal keeper's pads.

In the 51st minute a brilliant Korean play made the match alive. An excellent angular backhander from circle's left side reached an unmarked Kim Hyeoinjgin in a good spot who made it 1-3 Pakistan will play arch rivals India Saturday at the same venue.

