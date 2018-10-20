Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

World

AFP
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

50 dead in India train disaster

AMRITSAR: At least 50 people were killed Friday after a train plowed into revellers gathered to watch a Hindu festival in India’s northern Amritsar city, police said.

The train hit a crowd standing on the railway line to watch a fireworks show during Dussehra celebrations, police and eyewitnesses said.“There was a lot of noise as firecrackers were being let off and it appears they were unable to hear the approaching train,” a police official at the scene told AFP.

An eyewitness told a local TV channel there was “utter commotion” when the crowds noticed the train “coming very fast” towards them.“Everyone was running helter-skelter and suddenly another train crashed into the crowds of people,” he said.

“There are more than 50 casualties. The priority now is to take the injured to the hospital,” Amritsar city police commissioner S. S. Srivastava told reporters.India is home to hundreds of railway crossings that are unmanned and particularly accident prone, with motorists often ignoring oncoming train warnings.

Nearly 15,000 people die on the country’s railways every year, according to a 2012 government report. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the latest disaster. “The tragedy is heart-wrenching,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations