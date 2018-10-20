Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Peshawar

AAM
Arshad Aziz Malik
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Leasing of 275 acres of forest land

PESHAWAR: An investigation by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into alleged illegal leasing of 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba has entered its final stage.

KP NAB has summoned Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan and former and former chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Khan for October 25 at NAB Peshawar office.

The letters issued to the officials said that the investigation into leasing of 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba against Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, former additional chief secretary Khalid Pervaiz Tourism Corporation Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad was continuing. The two officials, Azam Khan and Amjad Ali have been directed to bring all relevant record and official documents with them.

An illegal lease of 275 acres of Forest Department land in Malam Jabba had emerged as a mega scandal during the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official record and sources, political personalities and the bureaucracy connived to lease out Forests Department’s protected land to a private company, Samson, for 33 years, without caring for rules and regulations, for construction of Chairlift and skiing resort.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations