Sat October 20, 2018
Peshawar

Bureau report
October 20, 2018

IGP orders inquiry into police, MP brawl

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered an inquiry into an

alleged clash of a local lawmaker with police on the issue of arresting a nazim from his area.

An official said the IGP has directed the CCPO Peshawar to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit the report to him. A city police officer said the issue was resolved amicably after the directives by the IGP.

It was learnt that MPA from Peshawar Arbab Jandad arrived at Chamkani Police Station the other night in connection with misbehaving with some locals on cutting trees and later arresting a local nazim when he approached the police. The lawmaker exchanged harsh words with the police. However, the SSP had ordered the release of the nazim and putting the cops who misbehaved with the locals in quarter guard.

The MPA on Friday took up the issue in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, after which the IGP ordered a proper inquiry into the entire episode. “The issue has been patched up between police and the lawmaker,” an official said.

