IHC grants protective bail to Mansha Bomb’s son

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday approved protective bail of Mansha Bomb’s son Tariq Mansha, who was wanted to the Lahore Police in land-grabbing cases.

Tariq’s protective bail has been approved for five days, after which he will have to approach the trial court, according to the directives of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. In his request for protective bail, Tariq stated that he is in Islamabad and came to know that cases are registered against him in Lahore. He stated that he is unable to appear in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get protective bail. He said it is expected that police will arrest him in Islamabad, therefore, protective bail should be granted to him. Besides Tariq, other sons of Mansha are also accused of illegally occupying land in Lahore’s Johar Town.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered to arrest Mansha Bomb, however, the authorities had failed to fulfil the court's orders. On October 15, Mansha surrendered on demand to meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to the Punjab Police, around 70 cases of alleged land grabbing are registered against Mansha Bomb. Mansha claimed that he has not grabbed land illegally. He claimed that he possesses documentary evidence to prove that the land he owns belongs to his father. He alleged that ‘false cases’ were created against him by former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif after his son contested election on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.