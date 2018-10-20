Greenshirts beat S Korea 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan began their campaign at the fifth Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, with a good 3-1 win over South Korea.

All three goals were scored by forwards. Pakistan were easily the better side in the first half. They dominated the possession, had several circle penetrations, created quite a few chances and availed themselves of two of them.

Most of their attacks came from the right side.In the 12th minute, a delightful move starting from their own half saw balls passed superbly and Umar Bhutta laid it in the path of Ajaz Ahmad in front of the goal who easily put it in.

In the 18th minute, some excellent passing inside the circle saw an Umar Bhutta attempt saved superbly by the goalkeeper but Bhutta availed himself of the rebound in the flash of an eye. Captain Rizwan Senior created moves. He hit the third goal from the top of the D. In the fourth quarter, South Korea were able to score their only goal.