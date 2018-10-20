An educated nation

The education sector of Pakistan is in a dilapidated condition. Many children are out of schools because their parents don’t have enough money to finance their children’s education. The authorities concerned should offer need-based scholarships to deserving students.

A monthly stipend should be fixed so that students can buy necessary items. The dream of seeing a prosperous country cannot be turned into reality unless we focus on improving the education sector. Both federal and provincial governments should invest different infrastructures to develop the education system. Although the government must provide free education to children at least until Grade 10, it is must also create job opportunities for people.

Faisal Ghazzi

Khairabad