Low turnout

The turnout in Karachi during the recently held by-elections didn’t meet the expectations. The victorious candidate of the largest city of Pakistan only bagged around 24,000 votes.

Overseas Pakistanis, who contribute to our country’s revenue, also took part in the by-elections. But it was discouraging to find out that only 6,000 votes were cast by Overseas Pakistanis.

Syed Ali Jawad

Islambad