Sat October 20, 2018
Newspost

Correspondent
October 20, 2018

Healthcare challenges

Pakistan’s list of challenges continues to grow. Its slowing economy, falling rupee, and rising inflation rates have plunged the country into a downward spiral, Of all these challenges, there is one challenge that seems worse already. This challenge relates to provision of affordable and accessible healthcare to every citizen of Pakistan.

In our country, 40 percent to 45 percent of people are living below the poverty line. The poor prefer government hospitals as they provide free treatment. However, it has been observed that the services provided to the poor are inadequate. Government hospitals are known for the worst facilities and for poor infrastructure like unqualified doctors, an inadequate number of beds, insufficient and fake medicines, and so on. The newly-elected government should take immediate action to improve the facilities of all public-sector hospitals.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi

******

According to a report by a private hospital, approximately 83,000 cases of breast cancer are reported in Pakistan every year, out of which around 40,000 women do not survive this deadly disease. Many women who belong to low-income families don’t have sufficient means to obtain medical treatment. But this problem can also be solved through the government-approved Access Program that is offered by a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company.

The programme provides high quality imported medicines for $1 a month per disease to needy people. There is still a large number of people who are unaware of the facility provided to the underprivileged. The healthcare authorities must create awareness among people so that more people can get benefit.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi

