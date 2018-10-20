Metro tracks

Metro Bus in Rawalpindi is providing affordable and decent service to commuters, including those who are travelling between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Now, the government is considering ending the metro bus fare subsidy to keep the service running. The authorities concerned should have a look at the following suggestion that will help make the infrastructure profitable for the state.

Over 70 percent of road users plying on Murree Road travel to Islamabad. A distance of nine kilometres should not take more than 15 to 20 minutes, but on a normal working day it takes between 45 minutes and an hour to cross Murree Road. Often, ambulances and emergency service vehicles are stuck in traffic moving slowly on the road. If the government allows commuters to use the metro track and charge them a fixed amount (excluding ambulance and emergency service vehicles), it will not only considerably ease load on Murree Road but will also generate significant income for maintenance of the infrastructure.

Eric N Samuels

Rawalpindi