Rickshaw driver beaten to death over parking dispute

A rickshaw driver was beaten to death by the owner of a medical store and four of his employees in Korangi on Friday. The incident occurred when the owner of Asim Medical Store and a rickshaw driver clashed over the parking of the three-wheeler in front of the medical store in Korangi No. 5, said officials of the Awami Colony police station.

SHO Muhammad Shahid said four employees working at the medical store also joined the owner and the rickshaw driver was beaten to death. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Sharjil Obaid, was a resident of the same area. According to police sources, they have arrested the five suspects, who allegedly killed Obaid. However, the police did not disclose the arrests.