Mayweather says Nurmagomedov fight will happen

LOS ANGELES, California: Former world welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather insisted Wednesday he plans to fight mixed martial arts star Khabib Nurmagomedov following the Russian’s victory over Conor McGregor.

In comments to the TMZ Sports website, Mayweather was adamant that a fight with Nurmagomedov was “happening” provided it took place in the boxing ring.Asked by TMZ if a fight with Nurmagomedov would take place, the 41-year-old replied: “Oh, we’re fighting.

“I’m my own boss. I can’t say what’s going on on Khabib’s end, but on my end we can make it happen,” Mayweather said.Mayweather, who came out of retirement to defeat McGregor in a money-spinning fight in Las Vegas last year, stressed though that any fight with Nurmagomedov would take place under boxing rules.

“Who’s the A-side? He called me out, so he have to come to my world,” Mayweather said.Mayweather, who boasts a perfect 50-0 record and Nurmagomedov would be certain to generate another bumper payday if they do fight.