Dominant Pakistan close in on series victory

ABU DHABI: Pakistan grabbed an early wicket after Babar Azam struck a fluent 99 to edge closer to claiming a series victory over Australia in the second Test at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Babar narrowly missed out on a hundred after an aggressive innings, while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed followed up his first-innings 94 with 81 as Pakistan declared their second innings at 400-9, setting a daunting 538-run target for the tourists.

By the close on the third day, Pakistan had Shaun Marsh dismissed for four — bowled by left-arm paceman Mir Hamza for his first Test wicket — to boost their chances of victory after Australia clung on for a thrilling draw in the first Test in Dubai last week.

Aaron Finch (24) and Travis Head (17) were at the crease with Australia, who are 47-1 and need another 491 for an unlikely win or to bat out two full days on a weary and spinning Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch.

No team has ever chased more than 418-7 to win a Test, made by the West Indies against Australia at Antigua in 2003.Pakistan piled on the runs with Babar, Sarfraz and Azhar Ali — who was the casualty of a bizarre run out — all making half-centuries to build on the hosts’ 137-run first-innings lead.

But none of them could go on to score a ton, with Babar falling agonisingly close to his maiden hundred, trapped leg-before by medium pacer Mitchell Marsh.“Of course, missing a hundred is disappointing but such things are part and parcel of the game,” said Babar. “I am happy that Sarfraz and I built a partnership and have taken our team to a winning position.”

Babar, who hit three sixes and six fours, improved on his previous best Test score of 90 not out he made in New Zealand two years ago.He and Sarfraz added 135 runs for the sixth wicket to end any hopes Australia had of a fightback after taking the second new ball at 273-5.

Sarfaz struck five fours and a six and delayed the declaration in hope of a century, but fell leg-before to leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne who finished with 2-74.But the pick of the bowlers was off-spinner Nathan Lyon who followed his first-innings four wickets with 3-135 in a marathon 43-over vigil.

After a dull opening period, the embarrassing dismissal of Azhar brought the day to life. The batsman edged a Peter Siddle delivery towards the third-man boundary and, thinking the ball had crossed the rope, halted in the middle of the pitch to talk to fellow batsman Asad Shafiq.

But Mitchell Starc picked up the ball less than a yard from the boundary and threw it back to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who ran Azhar out, leaving the Pakistani duo — who have combined experience of 130 Tests and over 9,000 runs — stranded and looking bewildered.

Azhar fell for a well-played 64, including four boundaries.“My son is going to speak about it (the run out) for a long time and in a funny way,” said Azhar of his 10-year-old son Ibtisam, who luckily for him arrived at the ground after his father’s dismissal.

“Whenever I will say something about cricket he will surely come back to this incident.”Azhar revealed he was discussing the swing of the ball with Asad as they chatted in the middle of the wicket.

“We were just discussing that the ball was swinging a bit late. We both didn’t actually realise something like this could happen.“When Starc threw the ball even then we didn’t think anything was happening but when it landed in the gloves of the keeper we realised something funny was happening.

“The way the shot was hit to a fast bowler and the edge flew I thought it reached the boundary. But there is no excuse. Everyone was pulling our legs in the dressing room but at that moment it was a shock.”

Azhar admitted he and Asad did not watch the ball.“We were not watching the ball and that was the reason I missed the whole sight of it.“I wasn’t happy with it and thankfully other batsmen did the job and we laughed about it afterwards. It is kind of disappointing and a shock but also funny.”

Azhar denied there was any unsporting behaviour from Australian players in his dismissal.“I don’t think it was bad sportsmanship and I take full responsibility as I feel I was a bit ignorant. It was nothing at all as no one got in my way or distracted me.”

Pakistan had earlier lost Haris Sohail for 17, stumped by Paine off Nathan Lyon after resuming at 144-2.The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals after the Tests, with the first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 282 (Fakhar Zaman 94, Sarfraz Ahmed 94; N Lyon 4-78)

Australia 1st Innings 145 (A Finch 39; Mohammad Abbas 5-33)

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Fakhar Zaman c and b Lyon 66

Mohammad Hafeez c Head b Starc 6

Azhar Ali run out 64

Haris Sohail st Paine b Lyon 17

Asad Shafiq c sub (Agar) b Labuschagne 44

Babar Azam lbw b M Marsh 99

*†Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Labuschagne 81

Bilal Asif c Head b Lyon 15

Yasir Shah lbw b Lyon 4

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Mir Hamza not out 0

Extras (lb 2, nb 2) 4

Total (9 wickets dec; 120 overs) 400

Fall: 1-15, 2-106, 3-154, 4-160, 5-235, 6-368, 7-390, 8-394, 9-400

Bowling: Starc 7-0-32-1, Siddle 23-4-68-0, Lyon 43-8-135-4, Holland 16-3-46-0, Labuschagne 16-1-74-2, M Marsh 13-3-39-1, Head 2-0-4-0

Australia 2nd Innings

A Finch not out 24

S Marsh b Hamza 4

T Head not out 17

Extras (lb2) 2

Total (1 wicket; 12 overs) 47

Yet to bat: Usman Khawaja, M Marsh, M Labuschagne, *†T Paine, M Starc, P Siddle, N Lyon, J Holland

Fall: 1-10

Bowling: Abbas 4-0-15-0, Hamza 3-0-19-1, Yasir 3-0-6-0, Bilal 2-1-5-0

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India) and Richard Illingworth (England). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)