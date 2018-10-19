Technical symposium ends

Islamabad: Two-day International Technical Symposium (ITSFFC)-2018 organised by Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), concluded on Thursday at a hotel here, says a press release.

The event was an ideal amalgamation of several industry experts, business leaders and knowledgeable speakers who shared their valuable insights, experiences and strategies on technological advancements and innovative solutions to combat industry challenges.

The symposium opened with a welcome address by the Symposium Manager who warmly greeted the participants.

FFC CE&MD Lt. Gen (r) Tariq Khan, HI(M) expressed his gratitude for all the participants and mentioned several challenges and prime concerns of the industry in general and Pakistan in particular that needs proper attention both at National and International level. He hoped that together at this symposium, everyone will have an integration of understanding and learning at a collective level.

Chief guest Khalid Mansoor- CEO, The Hub Power Company stressed on the importance of Symposium Theme: ‘Maximising Asset Potential’ as the key to the survival and success of all kinds of businesses. He highlighted several factors impeding the growth of fertilizer industry like high cost of inputs, depleting natural resources and inconsistent policies etc. He further added that the industry should be consulted in formulation of trade and industry related policies. The government and industry together needs to sensitise farming community and other stakeholders on efficient use of fertiliser and other resources to tackle the challenges like water scarcity, food and energy crises in the country.

The symposium was attended by around 300 delegates including leading international and national companies. ITSFFC has now become an important learning platform offering great opportunities for collaboration and tackling challenges being faced by the industry. It was much appreciated by all participants.