Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Islamabad

October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Technical symposium ends

Islamabad: Two-day International Technical Symposium (ITSFFC)-2018 organised by Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), concluded on Thursday at a hotel here, says a press release.

The event was an ideal amalgamation of several industry experts, business leaders and knowledgeable speakers who shared their valuable insights, experiences and strategies on technological advancements and innovative solutions to combat industry challenges.

The symposium opened with a welcome address by the Symposium Manager who warmly greeted the participants.

FFC CE&MD Lt. Gen (r) Tariq Khan, HI(M) expressed his gratitude for all the participants and mentioned several challenges and prime concerns of the industry in general and Pakistan in particular that needs proper attention both at National and International level. He hoped that together at this symposium, everyone will have an integration of understanding and learning at a collective level.

Chief guest Khalid Mansoor- CEO, The Hub Power Company stressed on the importance of Symposium Theme: ‘Maximising Asset Potential’ as the key to the survival and success of all kinds of businesses. He highlighted several factors impeding the growth of fertilizer industry like high cost of inputs, depleting natural resources and inconsistent policies etc. He further added that the industry should be consulted in formulation of trade and industry related policies. The government and industry together needs to sensitise farming community and other stakeholders on efficient use of fertiliser and other resources to tackle the challenges like water scarcity, food and energy crises in the country.

The symposium was attended by around 300 delegates including leading international and national companies. ITSFFC has now become an important learning platform offering great opportunities for collaboration and tackling challenges being faced by the industry. It was much appreciated by all participants.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra