RIS holds workshop for management, leadership capacity building

Islamabad: The three-day workshop sessions were held at the Roots International School, College, and University head office. Roots Academy of Professional and Intellectual Development (RAPID) planned the workshop sessions for the management and leadership capacity building. All the management and leadership of RIS were the participants. Master trainers from Source Code Sahil Adeem and School of Leadership Kamran Rizvi were invited for the training sessions.

Kamran Rizvi shared with the participants that in today’s world it is highly important for the educator to have a growth mindset. The 21st centaury’s effective employ is always keen to learn, to grow, and to guide others to grow.

Mr. Sahil shared with these leaders of education field that how technology and modern life is throwing new and different challenges for today’s children and teenagers. An educator’s influence has on the whole nation and determines the fate of a nation. He also trained the leaders in effective decision-making models and methods.

All the management and leadership participated in the school development plan session in the second half of the workshop.All the head of departments shared the challenges and goals of their respective departments aligned with every branch and management of RIS. With the closing note of the CEO of Roots, Walid Mushtaq said that as an educator we need to keep the eyes on the 21st, centaury’s challenges, as well we need to stay knowledgeable and equipped with digital transformational technologies and educational pedagogies. This is the only way forward to inspire and facilitate learners in order to nurture their passion for knowledge so they may pursue their dreams and become successful global citizens.