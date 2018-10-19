Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Islamabad

October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

RIS holds workshop for management, leadership capacity building

Islamabad: The three-day workshop sessions were held at the Roots International School, College, and University head office. Roots Academy of Professional and Intellectual Development (RAPID) planned the workshop sessions for the management and leadership capacity building. All the management and leadership of RIS were the participants. Master trainers from Source Code Sahil Adeem and School of Leadership Kamran Rizvi were invited for the training sessions.

Kamran Rizvi shared with the participants that in today’s world it is highly important for the educator to have a growth mindset. The 21st centaury’s effective employ is always keen to learn, to grow, and to guide others to grow.

Mr. Sahil shared with these leaders of education field that how technology and modern life is throwing new and different challenges for today’s children and teenagers. An educator’s influence has on the whole nation and determines the fate of a nation. He also trained the leaders in effective decision-making models and methods.

All the management and leadership participated in the school development plan session in the second half of the workshop.All the head of departments shared the challenges and goals of their respective departments aligned with every branch and management of RIS. With the closing note of the CEO of Roots, Walid Mushtaq said that as an educator we need to keep the eyes on the 21st, centaury’s challenges, as well we need to stay knowledgeable and equipped with digital transformational technologies and educational pedagogies. This is the only way forward to inspire and facilitate learners in order to nurture their passion for knowledge so they may pursue their dreams and become successful global citizens.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra