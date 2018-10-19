Kidnapper gets life term

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday awarded life term to man in a kidnapping for ransom case. After examining evidence, the ATC convicted the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment. According to police, Imran Ali had kidnapped a man, Rizwan Akhtar, at gunpoint in 2017 and demanded a ransom of Rs40,000 for his release and later received an amount of Rs30,000 through an outlet or a money-transfer company.
