Man jailed for life for attack on SSP Aslam

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for being involved in an attack on former SSP Chaudhry Aslam. After examining evidence, the ATC convicted the Aijaz Shah, sentencing him to life in jail. Meanwhile, the court exonerated co-accused Ajmal Pahari due to lack of evidence against him. Police had submitted in the court that Shah was involved in the attack on SSP Aslam in 2006 in the Gizri area of the city, in which two gunmen of the police officer were killed.