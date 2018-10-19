Qabail Awami Tehreek launched

BARA: Elders and political leaders belonging to all tribal districts on Thursday formed a new political party in the name of "Qabail Awami Tehreek." A former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi was selected as interim president of the party.

The announcement was made at a meeting of elders from all the tribal districts at the residence of former member National Assembly (MNA) Baz Gul Afridi in Darra Adamkhel. Those who attended the meeting included Hameedullah Jan Afridi, Baz Gul Afridi, Badshahi Khan, Khyber Union president Bazaar Gul Afridi, Murad Saqi, students and others. The speakers said that the party had a 27-point agenda for the rights of the tribal people. "We will launch a campaign for separate province as soon as possible," Hameedullah Jan said.