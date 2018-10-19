SHC grants protective bail to Jam Khan Shoro

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to former provincial minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader had approached the SHC for protective bail after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued his arrest warrants for alleged corruption.

As a two-judge bench of the SHC took up the ex-minister's plea, his counsel said the anti-graft body wants to take his client into custody. "We were issued a call-up notice in June," he said. To this, NAB officials said, "Shoro was involved in corruption in the allotment of KDA plots."

The court then asked NAB officials, "If you have arrest warrants then will he be detained from the court premises?" The SHC then granted protective bail to the ex-minister and asked him to furnish bail bonds worth Rs1 million.