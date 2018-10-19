Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee rose 10 paisas against the dollar, extending gains into a second straight session on Thursday, supported by exporters’ dollar sales, dealers said. The rupee closed at 133.66 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 133.76 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee continued its slide. It traded at 134.25/dollar, compared with 134 in the previous session. Forex dealers said the rupee maintained its upward trend, as exporters sold the dollars in the market.