Police get 10-day remand of Mansha, son

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Wednesday handed over Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar alias ‘Mansha Bomb’ and his son to police on 10-day physical remand. Mansha Bomb and his son are accused of attacking Lahore Development Authority officials and forcefully usurping public and private land. The police produced both accused before the court and sought physical remand to carry out investigation regarding attack on LDA team and land grabbing. The judge asked Mansha Bomb why he was hiding from police. On this, he replied that he feared police will harm him. The court after hearing Mansha and prosecution sent the accused to jail. Mansha was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and demanded to meet the chief justice. Last month, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha. However, the authorities had failed to fulfill the court’s orders. At least 70 cases are registered against the alleged land-grabber, according to the Punjab police.