Samar wants judicial commission to probe Yakatoot suicide attack

PESHAWAR: The newly-elected member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour has demanded constitution of a judicial commission to probe Yakatoot suicide attack.

In a statement, Samar Haroon said that she would raise the issue at every forum including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.She alleged that the government machinery had been used against her in the by-election. However, she said that voters had witnessed the true face of change during the two months rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The MPA-elect credited opposition parties, supporters and workers of ANP for her victory in the by-election. She said the voters had avenged through the ballot the attack on Haroon Bilour. At least 20 persons including Haroon Bilour were killed in the suicide attack in Yakatoot on July 14. Haroon Bilour was the ANP candidate for the July 25 election.