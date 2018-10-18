SC orders removal of billboards from public properties

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has issued orders for the removal of all the billboards installed in civil and cantonment areas across the country.

During a hearing regarding billboards in Lahore, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that orders for removal of billboards were given for Karachi earlier and they would be applicable to other cities as well.

He also asked under which authority the billboards were installed within the administrative jurisdiction of railways and Parks and Horticulture Authority in Lahore, observing that it cannot be done on public property.

If anyone wants to put up advertisements, they should do it on a private property, which is also stated in the order given for Karachi, the chief justice said. According to Justice Nisar, the removal of billboards has made Karachi look very neat. Therefore, he suggested the same should be done in other parts of the country as well. Moreover, Justice Ahsan said billboards affect the landscape of a city.

Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan said putting up billboards on footpaths, made for pedestrians, is a threat to lives. The counsel representing National Highway Authority said they did not put any billboard on public property and gave the required permission in accordance with the law. He added that whatever billboards are installed across the cities are on the property of NHA. To this, the chief justice asked if NHA is a private property.

But Cantonment Board lawyer, Lateef Khosa, said they run a hospital with money earned through the billboards. Justice Nisar said money should be earned by keeping the laws in mind. After listening to the arguments, the chief justice ordered the authorities to remove billboards on public land across the city within a month and a half.