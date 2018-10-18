Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Top Story

MB
Mariana Baabar
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, Iran discuss situation after abduction of 12 Iranian border guards

ISLAMABAD: Not satisfied so far by response from Pakistan in trying to locate 12 Iranian border guards, including members of the intelligence department who were abducted on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday to discuss the situation following the abduction.

Pakistan has said that no effort will be spared to assist Iran in finding the Iranian guards. Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed serious concern over the incident. He also briefed Javad Zarif about the active efforts launched by the Pakistan law enforcement agencies to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Iranian guards, in coordination with the Iranian military and intelligence counterparts, a statement from his office stated.

"We expect Pakistan to confront these terrorist groups that are supported by some regional states and immediately release the kidnapped Iranian forces," the media wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) told Voice of America.

Iran has not directly named any country, when it blamed regional states. Pakistan says Javad Zarif thanked Pakistan for its efforts and underscored Iran’s desire to overcome all hurdles jointly with Pakistan in maintaining complete peace along the Pak-Iran border.

Kidnappings of Iranian border guards also occurred in the past and Pakistan reacted strongly, saying that it was concerned by these abductions. The two militaries are trying to put an end to these episodes and have also set up a joint mechanism which to trace the missing Iranians.

Qureshi also informed his counterpart that the two directors general (military operations) of Iran and Pakistan were in close contact through hotline to coordinate the search and rescue efforts including enhanced air surveillance and troops deployment in the border area where the incident took place.

“Such incidents are the handy work of our common enemies unhappy with the existing close, friendly relations between Pakistan and Iran. It is Pakistan’s commitment of not allowing anyone succeed in such malicious efforts. Pakistan and Iran have traditionally shared a ‘border of peace and friendship’ which would be maintained in the same spirit,” Qureshi told the Iranian foreign minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral