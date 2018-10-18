Akakhel tribe seeks action against land grabbers

BARA: The members of Akakhel tribe asked the government on Wednesday to take action against land grabbers and their supporters.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club here, Ghulamuddin, Gul Zaman, Meena Gul, Muhammad Amin and others, alleged the Khyber district administration was supporting land mafia that had occupied 11kanals land of the Madakhel sub-tribe.

They accused Assistant Commissioner Bara Asmatullah and clerk in Khyber House Saeed Khan Afridi of supporting land grabbers. "We have the ownership papers," Gul Zaman said, adding if the government did not take action against land grabbers, they would take to the streets.

They asked the prime minister, governor and chief minister to take action land grabbers and the officials of Khyber administration.