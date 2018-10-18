PTI to be strengthened in Punjab: Buzdar

LAHORE: PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. During the meeting, steps to further activate the party organisation were discussed. The chief minister said PTI would be strengthened in the province. “The PTI workers will be given due status by the party”, he added. He said the PTI leadership would fulfil the promises made with the people.