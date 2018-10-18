Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

National

October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NUML holds conference on challenges to Muslim societies

Islamabad: Islamic Studies Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organised forth two-day international conference on ‘Contemporary Ideological and Moral Challenges to Muslims Societies and their Solutions from Islamic Perspective,’ says a press release.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri was the chief guest of the inaugural session while NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam, Dr. Masoom Yasin Zai, ex-rector International Islamic University, NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, scholars from the various universities of Pakistan and abroad, deans, directors and students attended the inaugural session.

Speaking on the inaugural session federal minister Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri said that Muslim Ummah has splendid past which was full of knowledge, equality, justice, morality but today we have lost everything. He said that there is only one key to regain that success and hounour is to act on the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and follow His teachings.

Minister said that present government is committed to transform the homeland into the state of Madina of that times and every possible step will be taken in this regard.

He said that declaring prime minister house as an educational institute tells the priorities of the government. “Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to bring educational revolution in the country”, minister said.

Earlier, NUML rector in his welcome address said that this conference must bring forth the suggestions to address the issue. He thanked the chief guest and guests for participating in the conference. The conference will conclude today (Thursday).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral