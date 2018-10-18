NUML holds conference on challenges to Muslims societies

Islamabad: Islamic Studies Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organised forth two-day international conference on ‘Contemporary Ideological and Moral Challenges to Muslims Societies and their Solutions from Islamic Perspective,’ says a press release.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri was the chief guest of the inaugural session while NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam, Dr. Masoom Yasin Zai, ex-rector International Islamic University, NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, scholars from the various universities of Pakistan and abroad, deans, directors and students attended the inaugural session.

Speaking on the inaugural session federal minister Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri said that Muslim Ummah has splendid past which was full of knowledge, equality, justice, morality but today we have lost everything. He said that there is only one key to regain that success and hounour is to act on the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and follow His teachings.

Minister said that present government is committed to transform the homeland into the state of Madina of that times and every possible step will be taken in this regard. He said that declaring prime minister house as an educational institute tells the priorities of the government. “Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to bring educational revolution in the country”, minister said.

Earlier, NUML rector in his welcome address said that this conference must bring forth the suggestions to address the issue. He thanked the chief guest and guests for participating in the conference. The conference will conclude today (Thursday).