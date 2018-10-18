NHA auctions 77 vehicles amounting to Rs83.2 million

Islamabad: On directive of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, NHA has auctioned 77 vehicles amounting to more than Rs83.2 million, says a press release.

In National Highway Authority (NHA) office, Peshawar, 15 vehicles were auctioned at a cost of Rs20.3 million. While 62 vehicles at National Highway Authority head office Islamabad, were auctioned at total cost of more than Rs62.9 million, which is 47% more than their reserved price.

NHA is bringing 219 vehicles to auction which include 42 luxury vehicles. As per details NHA vehicles will be auctioned at Abbottabad office on October 19, Lahore office on October 22, Multan office on October 24, Sukkur office on October 26, Karachi office on October 29, Quetta office on October 31 and Gilgit office on November 5, 2018.

It is also to recall that NHA is bringing forward its anti-encroachments drive to clear its Right of Way throughout the country and todate 130 Kanal land has been recaptured by the NHA valuing more than Rs1,136 million. According to details 13 locations in Hyderabad, 57 in Multan, 99 in Bahawalpur, 425 in Rahim Yar Khan, 40 in Wazirabad, 197 in Lahore and 603 locations in Rawalpindi have been cleared from encroachments.

NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik is personally supervising the anti-encroachment drive to make it more effective and result oriented.