Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Islamabad

October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NHA auctions 77 vehicles amounting to Rs83.2 million

Islamabad: On directive of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, NHA has auctioned 77 vehicles amounting to more than Rs83.2 million, says a press release.

In National Highway Authority (NHA) office, Peshawar, 15 vehicles were auctioned at a cost of Rs20.3 million. While 62 vehicles at National Highway Authority head office Islamabad, were auctioned at total cost of more than Rs62.9 million, which is 47% more than their reserved price.

NHA is bringing 219 vehicles to auction which include 42 luxury vehicles. As per details NHA vehicles will be auctioned at Abbottabad office on October 19, Lahore office on October 22, Multan office on October 24, Sukkur office on October 26, Karachi office on October 29, Quetta office on October 31 and Gilgit office on November 5, 2018.

It is also to recall that NHA is bringing forward its anti-encroachments drive to clear its Right of Way throughout the country and todate 130 Kanal land has been recaptured by the NHA valuing more than Rs1,136 million. According to details 13 locations in Hyderabad, 57 in Multan, 99 in Bahawalpur, 425 in Rahim Yar Khan, 40 in Wazirabad, 197 in Lahore and 603 locations in Rawalpindi have been cleared from encroachments.

NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik is personally supervising the anti-encroachment drive to make it more effective and result oriented.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral