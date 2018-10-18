Asian Hockey CT begins today

LAHORE: The fifth edition of Asian Champions Trophy (CT) Hockey Tournament starts at Muscat, Oman from October 18. Six teams participating in the event at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex are Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and the hosts Oman.In the round robin phase, all the teams will play against each other. The top four teams from the round robin stage will then figure in the semifinals with the final scheduled on October 28.Pakistan’s Matches: vs South Korea (Oct 19), vs India (Oct 20), vs Oman (Oct 22), vs Japan (Oct 24) and vs Malaysia (Oct 25). Pakistan and India have won the title two times each. India are the defending champions.