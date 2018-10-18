Tayyab, Melissa clinch Int’l Squash titles

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam clinched the Faletti’s International Men Squash Championship 2018 trophy after defeating top seed Ivan Yuen 3-2 of Malaysia in the final played here on Wednesday at the four-walled glass court installed at Faletti’s Hotel.

Top seed Ivan faced tough resistance right from the start as he had to struggle hard to win the first game 11/9. Tayyab fought back well in the second game as he put in incredible performance to tame high-flying Ivan to win the game 11/6. It was once again the Malaysian, who showed his class and skills to take the third game 11/8. In the fourth game, Tayyab changed his gears and utilized his international experience, skills and stamina to put Ivan under pressure and his planning helped him win the crucial game 11/6. The fifth game proved to be a royal battle, where both the players were involved in long rallies and playing powerful shots with more pace and venom and leveled the score at 10/10. At this crucial stage, Tayyab played exceptional squash and earned two match-winning point to register title victory in epic 70-minute final. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti graced the men’s final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Also present on the occasion were squash legend Jahangir Khan, Malaysian Ambassador in Pakistan, PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, Secretary Sheraz Saleem, Treasurer Tariq Siddique Malik, Vice President Tariq Farooq Rana, tournament referee Tahir Khanzada and a great number of spectators and squash lovers.

Meanwhile in women’s international squash final, unseeded French player Melissa Alves stunned fourth seed Farida Mohamed of Egypt by 3-1 to clinch the Faletti’s International Women Squash Championship 2018 trophy. Melissa, who routed top players of the event to reach the final, was looking more composed and committed to win the trophy. She started the final aggressively and dominated the first game fully as she just conceded two points to win it 11/2. The Egyptian player then made her presence felt in the second game and square the things at 7/7, but once again it was the French players, whose powerful shots and tremendous technique helped her win the next four points in a row to win game 11/7.

In the third game, Farida changed her game plan and put in great performance to put her opponent under tremendous pressure. The move paid dividend and she succeeded in taking the game 11/5. The highly-charged fourth game saw both the players involved in tough battle and denying each other from playing freely and taking decisive lead. It was 10-all at one stage and it was anyone’s game but Melissa then held on to her nerves and dominated the Egyptian fully to win the decisive game 12/10 to register title triumph in hard-fought 33 minutes.