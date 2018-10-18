Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Sports

REUTERS
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A-League to kick off with Bolt question left hanging

MELBOURNE: Usain Bolt’s mission to win a professional football contract in Australia has dominated the A-League’s pre-season and could prove an intriguing sideshow throughout a championship that has lacked superstar glamour in recent years.

Bolt, trying to make his mark at Central Coast Mariners, netted twice in a trial match last week, generating headlines around the world but failing to remove doubts about the eight-time Olympic gold medallist’s chances of making the grade.

However, Bolt’s mere presence at Central Coast has given the sleepy region north of Sydney its time in the limelight, drawing thousands to warm-up games that would normally struggle to lure a few hundred spectators.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has said it would not raid a special fund set up to lure marquee players to the league if the Mariners decide 32-year-old Bolt is worth the risk.But it would likely move heaven and earth to keep the Jamaican Down Under.

Adding another element of intrigue, Maltese champions Valletta FC have declared their interest in signing Bolt, dangling a two-year deal in front of him.What is certain is that Bolt will not be turning out for the Mariners when they open their season at Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

The league’s next registration period does not open until January 3, which could leave him a mere cheerleader for the first half of a season.With Bolt cooling his heels, former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda will feel the burden of expectation as the league’s highest profile recruit in its most dominant team, Melbourne Victory.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral