A-League to kick off with Bolt question left hanging

MELBOURNE: Usain Bolt’s mission to win a professional football contract in Australia has dominated the A-League’s pre-season and could prove an intriguing sideshow throughout a championship that has lacked superstar glamour in recent years.

Bolt, trying to make his mark at Central Coast Mariners, netted twice in a trial match last week, generating headlines around the world but failing to remove doubts about the eight-time Olympic gold medallist’s chances of making the grade.

However, Bolt’s mere presence at Central Coast has given the sleepy region north of Sydney its time in the limelight, drawing thousands to warm-up games that would normally struggle to lure a few hundred spectators.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has said it would not raid a special fund set up to lure marquee players to the league if the Mariners decide 32-year-old Bolt is worth the risk.But it would likely move heaven and earth to keep the Jamaican Down Under.

Adding another element of intrigue, Maltese champions Valletta FC have declared their interest in signing Bolt, dangling a two-year deal in front of him.What is certain is that Bolt will not be turning out for the Mariners when they open their season at Brisbane Roar on Sunday.

The league’s next registration period does not open until January 3, which could leave him a mere cheerleader for the first half of a season.With Bolt cooling his heels, former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda will feel the burden of expectation as the league’s highest profile recruit in its most dominant team, Melbourne Victory.