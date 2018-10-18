Mayor hands over promotion letters to 47 doctors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday gave promotion letters to 47 doctors of various categories from grades 18 to 20. Of the 47 doctors promoted to the next scale, 37 belong to the clinical department and 10 are from the dental department. The letters were handed over to them in a ceremony held at the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC).
