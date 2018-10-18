By-polls

In the recently held by-elections, the PTI lost three seats, including one in Lahore and another in Bannu. Can a poor country that has to regularly approach the IMF for bailout packages afford the luxury of spending a large sum of money on elections? Since a politician can retain only one seat, it is a given that the by-elections will be held a few weeks after the general elections.

In the spirit of austerity, it is suggested that in the future if a seat is left vacant by a candidate who was contesting from multiple constituencies, instead of having by-elections the runner up should be elected unopposed.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos ( Islamabad )