Finance division launches e-office

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division has launched e-office program with an aim to ensure efficiency and improved performance by officers at all levels, a statement said on Wednesday.

Arif Ahmad Khan, Secretary Finance, after inaugurating the system at the ministry, called upon the senior and middle management level officers to master e-office skills and benefit from the automated system, the statement said.

Addressing the officers, Khan stressed complete digitisation of records on priority basis. “Implementation of the program shall facilitate institutional reforms and help improve performance,” the secretary finance said.

The statement said he appreciated the contribution of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Finance Ministry’s team led by Javed Iqbal Khan, Joint Secretary (BI) for taking on the challenge of training a large number of officials in a short span of time.