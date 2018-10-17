11 Iranian security men abducted

TEHRAN: At least 11 Iranian security personnel, including Revolutionary Guards intelligence officers, were abducted on the southeastern border with Pakistan on Tuesday, state media reported. The Guards blamed "terrorist groups that are guided and supported by foreign forces" for abductions and demanded action from Pakistan. State news agency IRNA said 14 troops were seized, while local media and other sources gave the number as 11. The force was "abducted between 4am and 5am in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group", IRNA said. Lulakdan is a village 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province which has seen a long-running separatist insurgency.

The abduction was carried out by "infiltrators linked to anti-revolutionary groups", the Guards said in a statement on their website.

They said operations were underway to find those responsible and called on Pakistan "to stamp out terrorists that are stationed near the border" and help recover the captive Iranians.

Pakistani security officials told AFP they had been informed of abduction by Iran. "We are in contact with local tribal people and are looking into it so that we can take timely action for their recovery," said a senior security official based in Quetta.