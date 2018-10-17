Several officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred various PMS and PAS officers and posted them against their new positions.

According to a notification of the Establishment Department, the PMS-BS-18 officers Wajid Ali Khan, Deputy Director, SDU, P&D Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary RR &S Department; Misal Khan, Deputy Secretary, C&W Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Merged Areas Secretariat, Muhammad Taufique.

Similarly, Deputy Secretary (Policies) E&AD, has been posted as Deputy Secretary C & W Department, Ashfaq Ahmad OSD E&AD has been posted as Deputy Secretary Merged Areas Secretariat; Asif Ali-I OSD E &AD has been posted as Deputy Secretary Zakat, Ushr & SW Department; Jehangir Azam, Wazir OSD E&AD, has been posted as Deputy Director Establishment of Housing Foundation for Government Servants, Housing Department, Zia-ur-Rehman, Secretary RTA Mardan, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Health Department, Fazle Qadir, Deputy Secretary Health Department ,has been posted as Deputy Director (Operation & Inspection) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority.

Fazal Akbar PAS BS-18 Deputy Secretary RR&S Department has been asked to Report to Establishment Department and Tufail Muhammad BS-18 Officer of POF Wah OSD E&AD has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Health Department.