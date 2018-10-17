Anti-encroachment campaign soon

Rawalpindi: In order to enforce the decision of Islamabad High Court, the civic bodies of cantonments including Rawal-pindi Cantonment Board and Chaklala Cantonment Board have decided to launch a fresh grand operation against encroachers both temporary and permanent in next few days.

RCB Secretary and Media Coordinator, Qaisar Mahmood told this scribe that through notices they have issued final warning to all shopkeepers, traders and other encroachers doing temporary business on road sides, outside the premises of shops to remove all kind of encroachments themselves like push carts, stalls, kiosks, sheds, concrete constructions and placing goods out of limited areas. All arrangements are being finalised to launch effective drive against them. Teams have been constituted in the enforcement cell at the head of Hassan Jan, chief of the section. Similar kinds of views were expressed by the officials of enforcement cell of CCB when approached for their reactions.

In the meantime, effects of the planned action by the two civic bodies were seen in almost every bazar and markets of the two cantonments RCB and CCB. The traders, shopkeepers in Adiala, Dheri Hassanabad, Tahli Moari, Ghausia Chowk, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan were seen removing sheds and other type of encroachments besides demolishing concrete and cemented structures from outside their shops.