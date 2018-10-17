Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt urged to implement sin tax on tobacco products

Islamabad : The government needs to implement sin tax on tobacco products, and to raise the retail price of a pack of cigarettes to no less than Rs100 in order to discourage minors from initiating smoking. Although the Federal Excise Duty on tobacco has been increased from 16 to 25 rupees, yet it has not yielded substantive tax collection.

Recommendations to this effect were tabled by the Society for Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) at a press briefing held at the National Press Club here on Tuesday. Proposing the implementation of sin tax, SPARC’s Executive Director Sajjad Cheema defined sin tax as an instrument of excise tax, specifically levied on goods deemed injurious to the society.

The demand was voiced out of concern for the around 1,200 Pakistani children aged between 6-15 years who start smoking every day, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) results of 2015. Pakistan’s population consists of 60% people below the age of 25 where alarming statistics of young people getting addicted and at risk of tobacco consumption calls for strict and effective tax reforms.

Cheema pointed out that no complaint has been registered against violators of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, which includes measures to prevent smoking in public, ban on access to tobacco products near educational institutes, and restriction on sale of cigarettes to children under 18. “The complaint lodging mechanism shouldn’t be complicated. There’s also a need to initiate a drive to educate people about the reporting procedure and its aftermath. In this regard in 2017, the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) directed enforcement of tobacco control laws by nominating focal persons from respective ministries,” he reminded.

Cheema shared that SPARC’s ongoing work with vulnerable children is suggestive of the fact that tobacco products are easily accessible to minors including school going children and dropouts. He urged the government to bring effective tax reforms for preventing easy access of cigarettes to youth.

Ms. Asiya, Manager Programme Development at SPARC reminded the audience of the Pakistan’s obligations as a signatory of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral