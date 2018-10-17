Wed October 17, 2018
REUTERS
October 17, 2018

I always acted with integrity and transparency: Jayasuriya

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka captain and selector Sanath Jayasuriya said he has always acted with integrity and transparency, a day after he was charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code.

The sport’s world governing body said in a statement on Monday that the former opening batsman had refused to cooperate with an investigation conducted by the ICC anti-corruption unit (ACU).

“The contents of the letter which has been released to the media has caused a lot of speculation among the cricket loving public both domestically and internationally,” Jayasuriya said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, I am not in a position to release any comments at this moment as I am initially required to submit my response within 14 days.“I am under strict legal advise that no comment is to be made in respect of the above charges as such a course would offend the ICC Rules.”

The 49-year-old Jayasuriya, a member of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning team, was also charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.

“I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so,” Jayasuriya said.The ICC said this month that the ACU was investigating serious allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket.

Comments

