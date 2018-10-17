Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

World

REUTERS
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nato cyber command to be fully operational in 2023

MONS, Belgium: A new Nato military command centre to deter computer hackers should be fully staffed in 2023 and able to mount its own cyber attacks but the alliance is still grappling with ground rules for doing so, a senior general said on Tuesday.

While Nato does not have its own cyber weapons, the US-led alliance established an operations centre on Aug 31 at its military hub in Belgium. The United States, Britain, Estonia and other allies have since offered their cyber capabilities.

"This is an emerging domain and the threat is growing," said Major General Wolfgang Renner, a German air force commander who oversees the new cyber operations centre, or CYOC, in Mons.

"We have to be prepared, to be able to execute operations in cyberspace. We have already gone beyond protection and prevention," he told Reuters during a Nato cyber conference. Nato communication and computer networks face hundreds of significant hacking attempts every month, according to the Nato Communication and Information Agency, while experts say Russia, North Korea and China are constantly deploying sophisticated computer hacking weapons and surveillance software.

Accusations by Western governments this month that Russia waged a global hacking campaign have raised the profile of Nato’s evolving strategy as allied governments look for a response.

The European Union on Monday discussed its options, including a special economic sanctions regime to target cyber attackers. "Our ultimate aim is to be completely aware of our cyberspace, to understand minute-by-minute the state of our networks so that commanders can rely on them," said Ian West, chief of cyber security at the Nato communication agency.

When fully operational, the cyber centre aims to coordinate Nato’s cyber deterrent through a 70-strong team of experts fed with military intelligence and real-time information about hackers ranging from Islamist militants to organised crime groups operating on behalf of hostile governments.

Nato has formally recognised cyberspace as a new frontier in defence, along with land, air and sea, meaning battles could henceforth be waged on computer networks. The centre could potentially use cyber weapons that can knock out enemy missiles or air defences, or destroy foes’ computer networks if commanders judge such a cyber attack is less harmful to human life than a traditional offensive with live weaponry.

That is now the subject of intense debate at Nato, with alliance commanders saying publicly that cyber will be an integral part of future warfare but allies unclear what would trigger Nato’s Article 5 (collective defence) clause.

"Our concept of operations, a toolbox for short-notice decisions about how to respond, is not in place yet. This is one of the challenges we face," Renner said. If Nato can agree cyber warfare principles, the alliance hopes to integrate individual nations’ cyber capabilities into alliance operations, coordinated through the Mons cyber operations centre and under the command of Nato’s top general, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, or SACEUR.

That could allow the top general to take quick decisions on whether to use cyber weapons, similar to existing agreements for Nato’s air defences and its ballistic missile shield, where a commander has only minutes to decide what action to take. "From my point of view, this is basically possible, but it has to be arranged," Renner said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral