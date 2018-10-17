Katas Raj case

Who is responsible for the drying up of the mythical pond at the Katas Raj Temple? The Supreme Court has been pursuing the matter for a number of years. Now, it appears that responsibility has been determined. A joint inquiry team of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has found ‘serious lapses, illegalities and irregularities’ by government departments responsible for setting up two cement factories in the area. The inquiry report gathered records from the district government, industries, environment, mine and mineral departments and the cement factories. The report shows that the ‘No-Objection Certificate’ (NOC) for the plants was obtained with disregard for existing rules. Districts were required to declare their ‘negative areas’ by the time the factories were set up between 2003 and 2008. However, in the case of Chakwal, the decision was deliberately delayed to allow the factories to be constructed. It was only this year that the notification was issued for Chakwal, which showed that they were located in negative areas. The report confirms that the delay was ‘deliberate’ and amounted to ‘mala-fide’ intent on the part of government departments.

What is clear is that it is the collusion between private interests and government departments that has led to the devastation of a historical landmark. The very fact that the two factories exist today is testament to the fact that they are being protected. The report confirms that one of the factories actually received approval after its construction had started. This had caused a loss to the exchequer worth millions, in addition to the long-term environmental damage. The factories have also not paid the land conversion fee; one of them did not even allow the team to access its records. Moreover, further illegalities were committed to acquire almost 240 kanals of common land, which could not be acquired legally. Warnings from the environment department that the factories would destroy the rich socio-cultural heritage and bio-diversity of the area were ignored. It is clear that the factories were set up in violation of existing laws. The question is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. Will it shut the factories down? Or is there another solution possible to stem the environmental devastation caused by the factories? Will the government officials involved be punished? And what new mechanisms will be developed to ensure that such does not happen again? The next step taken by the SC is much awaited.