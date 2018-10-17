The seat of power

The recently held by-polls should serve as an eye-opener for the PTI government that is beginning to lose the people’s trust. While the ruling party’s government is only a few months old, during this brief period of time the party has created a wave of panic and fear across the country. Even though Pakistanis expected to witness a sudden hike in essential items, the recent market crash startled investors who are now wary of investing in Pakistan. The change which was promised is not supposed to come this way. Our ruling party keeps talking about rampant corruption in the country, accuses politicians of stashing money abroad, and blames people for using non-banking channels for the transfer of money from abroad. Every day, we saw someone from the government talking about how bad the economy is and that it has zero reserves. This blame game is not taking place in a vacuum. Both domestic and international media channels report on the country’s economic standing. If we keep painting a bad picture of our economy, investors will shy away from investing. Now that the PTI is in government, the party should do away with using opposition tactics.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi