Man killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: A resident of Mardan was killed when his car fell into Panjkora River near Trai Mor, some five kilometers from here, on Tuesday, police said. “The accident occurred early in the day. The volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in Lower Dir retrieved the body from the car after being informed hours after accident,” said a police official.
TIMERGARA: A resident of Mardan was killed when his car fell into Panjkora River near Trai Mor, some five kilometers from here, on Tuesday, police said. “The accident occurred early in the day. The volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in Lower Dir retrieved the body from the car after being informed hours after accident,” said a police official.
Comments