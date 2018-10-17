CM inducts six special assistants

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed six politicians belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as his special assistants.

The appointments came in accordance with the Sindh Special Assistants (Appointment, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act 2003, and a notification to this effect was issued by the chief secretary.

Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Ashfaq Memom, Qasim Naveed, Nawab Wassan, and Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan are the newly appointed special assistants to the CM. Meanwhile, portfolios were allocated to the four provincial ministers who took the oath of office at the Governor House on Monday.

Taimur Talpur has been assigned the portfolio of information, science and technology as well as environment, climate change and coastal Development. Syed Awais Shah has been given transport and mass transit, Murtaza Baloch will look after labour and human resources and Abdul Bari Pitafi will operate the livestock and fisheries departments.

Nasir Hussain Shah, who previously held the portfolio of works and services, will now also look after the prisons and religious affairs. Minorities Affairs Minister Hari Ram has also been given the additional portfolio of food, while Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla will be incharge of the parliamentary affairs. Faraz Dero will look after the Auqaf, Zakat and Usher department. On Monday, Governor Imran Ismail had administered the oath of office to four new ministers at a ceremony held at Governor House.