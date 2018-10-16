Walk arrange to mark World White Cane day

Islamabad: To join international community in commemorating White Cane Safety Day, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in collaboration with the Directorate General of Special Education conducted a walk starting from China Chowk to D chawk.

IG Islamabad Jan Muhammad, Global Director for Sustainable Service Development, Brien Holden Vision Institute Hasan Minto, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah, Director General Special Education Islamabad Ishrat Masood, Ex-Member CDA and Ex- DG Special Education Mustafain Kazmi and, Principal AKAB School for the Blind and Vice Chairman PBCC Ilyas Ayub and representatives of NGO’s, civil society and visually impaired people and students took part in the walk.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah said that the White Cane Safety Day is an International observance, to highlight the rights of people with visual impairment and to celebrate their achievements. “Pakistan Blind Cricket Team always won laurels for Pakistan and its achievements must be acknowledged.”

He emphasized the government to implement the 2 per cent quota for disable for job placement in Islamabad and said that federal ministries, division and allied departments must give jobs to visually impaired of Islamabad as per the approved quota.

Global Director for Sustainable Service Development, Brien Holden Vision Institute Hasan Minto said that, white cane is the symbol of mobility and independence for people with visually impaired. “We shall make Pakistan more disabled friendly,” he said.

Director General Special Education Islamabad Ishrat Masood said that they are providing free education to students with disabilities in a conducive environment in all of their special education centers to make them productive citizens.

IG Islamabad Jan Muhammad acclaimed the achievements and efforts of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and said that Islamabad Police have been facilitating visually impaired people by hosting different community development programs and would keep securing the future Blind Cricket events.

At the end, white canes and other assistive devices for visually impaired were distributed amongst the visually impaired students and deserving visually impaired people.