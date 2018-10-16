Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Walk arrange to mark World White Cane day

Islamabad: To join international community in commemorating White Cane Safety Day, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in collaboration with the Directorate General of Special Education conducted a walk starting from China Chowk to D chawk.

IG Islamabad Jan Muhammad, Global Director for Sustainable Service Development, Brien Holden Vision Institute Hasan Minto, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah, Director General Special Education Islamabad Ishrat Masood, Ex-Member CDA and Ex- DG Special Education Mustafain Kazmi and, Principal AKAB School for the Blind and Vice Chairman PBCC Ilyas Ayub and representatives of NGO’s, civil society and visually impaired people and students took part in the walk.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah said that the White Cane Safety Day is an International observance, to highlight the rights of people with visual impairment and to celebrate their achievements. “Pakistan Blind Cricket Team always won laurels for Pakistan and its achievements must be acknowledged.”

He emphasized the government to implement the 2 per cent quota for disable for job placement in Islamabad and said that federal ministries, division and allied departments must give jobs to visually impaired of Islamabad as per the approved quota.

Global Director for Sustainable Service Development, Brien Holden Vision Institute Hasan Minto said that, white cane is the symbol of mobility and independence for people with visually impaired. “We shall make Pakistan more disabled friendly,” he said.

Director General Special Education Islamabad Ishrat Masood said that they are providing free education to students with disabilities in a conducive environment in all of their special education centers to make them productive citizens.

IG Islamabad Jan Muhammad acclaimed the achievements and efforts of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and said that Islamabad Police have been facilitating visually impaired people by hosting different community development programs and would keep securing the future Blind Cricket events.

At the end, white canes and other assistive devices for visually impaired were distributed amongst the visually impaired students and deserving visually impaired people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down